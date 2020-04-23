Sweden's parks, bars and restaurants remain busy despite the nation's death toll rising during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The nation is the the only European country to not impose lockdown measures as it hits 1,937 deaths and over 16,000 confirmed cases.

And it recorded 172 new deaths and 682 new cases yesterday, the second-largest jump on record, behind only Tuesday's figures of 185 deaths.

Locals spend time in a park in the Sweden's capital of Stockholm (PA Images)

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven warned at the start of the month that citizens need to prepare for "thousands" of deaths, but still won't go into lockdown.

Citizens are being told to take "individual responsibility" for slowing the spread of the virus and gatherings are only allowed of up to 50 people.

Thousands of scientists and medics have criticised the country's approach to dealing with the virus as many have signed petitions to put stricter measurements in place.