Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies, aged 64
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at the age of 64.
Sherman joined the American rock band on their first US tour in 1984 and is best known for hits including Under The Bridge and Californication.
The band announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.”
The cause of death has not been revealed.
Sherman replaced original guitarist and founding member Hillel Slovak in December 1983.
When Slovak returned to the group in 1985, Sherman contributed to the band’s future albums including The Abbey Road EP and Mother's Milk.
But he was not included when the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.