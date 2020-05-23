A black police officer has gone viral on social media after posting a video attacking racist remarks by Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Deon Joseph, a 24-year veteran of the LAPD, said: “Joe Biden, what you said today was one of the most racist and condescending things I have ever heard as a voter in my entire life.”

Joseph was responding to an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, in which Biden said: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.”

The comments led many to criticise the 77-year-old Presidential candidate for endorsing racial politics.

As a result, Deon Joseph took it upon himself to post a two-minute video calling out Biden for his words before informing him he has now lost his vote.

"My love for who I am as a black man is not dictated by who I vote for because I’m going to be black and proud until the casket drops.

“My love for my Nigerian, Cameroonian and Congolian descent will never ever change. Don’t you or any other candidate, whether they be Democrat or Republican, ever formulate your lips again to question anyone’s blackness based on party lines ever again. It’s racist. It’s condescending. It’s wrong."

And he finished, saying: “Don’t you say ’ain’t’, it’s isn’t. That was racist as hell. Deuces.”

During his police service Joseph has worked 22 years in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row community.

And for the last decade, he has been the senior lead officer in charge of the safety of the people that live on Skid Row.

After his video went viral on Twitter, he later added: "Man. Thanks for a the follows folks. But be warned. I’m not left. I’m not right. I’m real. God bless you all."

The 2020 US Presidential election will take place in November, with fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders recently publicly declaring his support for Biden as the party looks to assume office from President Donald Trump.

Biden later apologised for what he described as a ’cavalier comment’.