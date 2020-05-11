A rattled Donald Trump stormed out of a press briefing on Monday after he was challenged by an Asian American reporter over why he told her to ‘ask China' about coronavirus testing.

Weijia Jiang of CBS News asked Trump why he was emphasising that the US was doing better than any other country when it comes to testing.

“Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases every day?” she asked.

Trump responded: “Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that is a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. When you ask China that question you may get a very unusual answer.”

When he attempted to call on another reporter, Ms Jiang lowered her protective facemask and asked if there was a reason he was asking her. Ms Jiang is of Asian descent.

The president then called on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who was walking to the microphone before Jiang then said, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?”

“I am not saying it specifically to anybody. I am saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said.

“That is not a nasty question,” Jiang answered.

Then Trump tried to call on someone else, before Collins said, “But you pointed to me. … You called on me.”

Trump then said, “I did, and you didn’t respond, and I am now calling on the young lady in the back.”

She then tried to ask her question before Trump wrapped up the briefing.