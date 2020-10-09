Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer
Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in the summer.
Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting and wounding the 25 year-old following an argument at a party in Hollywood.
Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed Lanez has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily injury.
Court hearings are due to begin on October 13 in Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, and if convicted he could face up to 23 years in prison.
Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, posted about the alleged incident on her Instagram.
She claimed the police drove her to the hospital where she ‘underwent surgery to remove the bullets’.
Lanez previously denied the shooting on a new song in which he claimed he had been framed.
In ‘Money Over Fallouts’, he says: "You get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?"