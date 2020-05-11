Rapper Nick Blixky, 21, dead after being shot several times
Young rapper Nick Blixky has died at the age of 21 after being shot several times.
The musician, real name Nickalus Thompson, who was known for songs such as Drive The Boat, Tactical Read and Change Gears, was confirmed dead by the New York Police Department after they attended a scene in Brooklyn following a 911 call.
A statement read: "On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 2126 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot.
"Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 21-year-old male, with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks.
"EMS also responded to the scene and transported the individual to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.
“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”
Just hours before he was found dead, Blixky revealed he would be releasing his first mixtape - titled ‘Different Timin’ - on June 3.
The caption read: “JUNE 3RD I’m dropping my first Tape ever LOCK IN THE DATE DIFFERENT TIMIN (COMMENT A IF YOU READYYYY) #BG4L#HOMETEAM#TWIRLWITME.”