Rapper Brian Trotter found dead in boot of car following Florida car crash
US police have found the body of aspiring rapper Brian Trotter in the boot of a car following a crash on a Miami highway.
Florida Highway Patrol officers discovered Trotter’s body when they were called to the scene at Palmetto Expressway on Sunday.
The driver of the car Robert Coltrain, 25, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Trotter’s body was found ‘wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,’ according to police.
Trotter, who was known by the rap name Kent Won't Stop, was last seen alive on October 17 leaving his home in Virginia with Coltrain.
An autopsy showed the victim, 25, had been shot multiple times in the back.
Trotter and Coltrain had been friends for more than a decade.
Trotter’s family have paid tribute on social media, writing: "It is with heavy hearts that we tell you all that Brian was found deceased. We are grateful for your love and support over the last 9 days.
"Your concern for Brian has lifted us up and is a testament to the light he shined on every one who knew him. In the coming days we ask for your thoughts and prayers and for privacy as we grieve, and as the police thoroughly investigate Brian’s death.
“Please honor Brian’s memory by celebrating his life, light, and music. Justice for Brian.”