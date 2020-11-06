Rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at the age of 21.

The news was confirmed by her mother Letricia Loftin in an emotional Instagram post. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Her mother, who is a radio host and author, wrote: "Our Angel Has Ascended Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form.

“There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.

“Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.

"Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing.

“This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

At the time of her death the upcoming star, who was born in Richmond, Virginia, was working on two albums and three novels.

Her song ‘Lil B****’ was released two years ago and the music video was directed and choreographed by herself and has been viewed 30,000 times on YouTube.

Tributes have since poured in on social media, as creative director Fucci wrote: “RIP BRAX. Pleading face Such a talented woman. One of the best dressed girls I ever met. Could dance, sing, and rap. I just know you were meant for great things. Rest in peace.”

One fan said: “Rest In Peace Brax to the flyest princess herself! we love you.”

Another user added: “An extremely talented individual, BRAX grew an online following through her art, music, and fashion style. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.”

One user said: “Brax was a star, she knew no limits. she inspired so many, i’m so saddened by this.”