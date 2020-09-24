American rapper and producer FXXXXY dies, aged 25 after routine medical procedure
Rapper and producer FXXXXY has died at the age of just 25, his record label have confirmed.
Interscope Geffen A&M Records revealed the Dallas musician his death came after ‘complications arising from a routine medical procedure’.
In a statement, his family said: "The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing.
"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time.
"He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!"
FXXXXY’s musical releases include ‘Cartel Shawty’ in 2016 and ‘Flawed Up Shawty’ the following year.
He has also worked with a number of other well-respected rappers including Future and Lil Durk on tracks such as ‘Follow Me’, ‘SAVE ME’, ‘Government Official’ and ‘Extra’.
Earlier this month, his final release came when he revealed the video for ‘Paranoia / #1 Stunna’.