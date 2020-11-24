Rapper 21 Savage pays tribute to his brother Terrell Davis following fatal stabbing in South London
22:26pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Rapper 21 Savage has paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis who was stabbed to death in South London.
Davis, 27, who was also a rapper known as TM1way, was attacked in Brixton at around 6pm on Sunday night and died at the scene.
His brother, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back."
Davis’ sister Kyra also paid tribute, adding: "I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces.
“I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell.”