American radio personality Howard Stern has called on President Trump to stand by his idea of injecting disinfectant to cure coronavirus - by trialling it on himself.

In one of his recent daily briefings to the media, Trump suggested the practise as a way of potentially combating the virus, a technique that was widely condemned by doctors and scientists.

And Stern suggested the President and his supporters try out the idea.

Stern said on Monday: “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works," reported the New York Daily News.

“Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

Trump insisted at his briefing on Monday that he had no idea why there had been a spike in the number of 911 calls enquiring about whether to use disinfectant as a coronavirus cure.

However, in a previous address to the media, he was quoted as saying: “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

“Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has now exceeded one million, nearly five times more than any other country.