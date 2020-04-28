Radio DJ Howard Stern calls for President Trump and his supporters to say 'f*** coronavirus' and inject disinfectant
American radio personality Howard Stern has called on President Trump to stand by his idea of injecting disinfectant to cure coronavirus - by trialling it on himself.
In one of his recent daily briefings to the media, Trump suggested the practise as a way of potentially combating the virus, a technique that was widely condemned by doctors and scientists.
And Stern suggested the President and his supporters try out the idea.
Stern said on Monday: “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works," reported the New York Daily News.
“Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”
Trump insisted at his briefing on Monday that he had no idea why there had been a spike in the number of 911 calls enquiring about whether to use disinfectant as a coronavirus cure.
However, in a previous address to the media, he was quoted as saying: “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?
“Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has now exceeded one million, nearly five times more than any other country.
And the death toll in the US stands at 56,803, with 22,623 of those coming in the state of New York.