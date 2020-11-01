Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley dies aged 79
17:06pm, Sun 01 Nov 2020
The Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley has died aged 79.
More widely known in her professional capacity as Lady Elizabeth Anson, she was a close friend of the Queen and responsible for arranging many of her private parties.
Born in Windsor Castle in 1941, Lady Shakerley was the daughter of Thomas Anson, Viscount Anson, and his wife, Anne Bowes-Lyon, who would later become Princess Anne of Denmark when she remarried.
She founded the firm Party Planners in 1960 and went on to arrange events for a number of people in the royal houses as well as the Queen.
She died in the early hours of Sunday morning with members of her family at her bedside.
Lady Elizabeth leaves one daughter and two grandchildren.