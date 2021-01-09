Queen and Philip receive their Covid-19 vaccinations

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, joining more than a million people who have been given the jab
15:05pm, Sat 09 Jan 2021
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, joining more than a million people who have been given the jab.

In an unusual move Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on the private health matters of the monarch and duke, announced the 94-year-old head of state and her consort, 99, had been given the injection.

It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

A royal source confirmed the injections were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Philip have been spending the lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, and forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.

