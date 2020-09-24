Quarantine restrictions reimposed for arrivals from four more countries
17:23pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Denmark is among four countries being removed from the Government’s quarantine exemption list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
Restrictions are also being reimposed on arrivals from Iceland, Slovakia and the Caribbean island of Curacao due to rising coronavirus cases.
The 14-day self-isolation requirement for travellers arriving in the UK from any of those countries comes into force at 4am on Saturday.
The Department for Transport said the decision covers the whole of the UK and has been agreed with the devolved administrations.
No destinations have been added to the Government’s exemption list.