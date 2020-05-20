Qatar Airways flight attendants will wear protective suits and goggles
Qatar Airways have unveiled the protective outfits flight attendants will be wearing on their planes.
From now on, they will have a hazmat suit over their uniforms, along with safety goggles, gloves and a facemask.
Other measures are being put in place in order to reduce the amount of interaction between crew and passengers including closing off social areas.
Hand sanitiser bottles will also be made available for crew and passengers and from May 25 passengers will have to wear face coverings or masks on flights.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement: "At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures on board our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“As an airline, we maintain the highest possible hygiene standards to ensure that we can fly people home safely during this time and provide even greater reassurance that safety is our number one priority.”