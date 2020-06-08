Pull down all the racist statues, says F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton after Bristol slave trader meets watery grave
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has called for all 'racist symbols' to be 'torn down' following the removal of a slave trade statue by anti-racism protesters in Bristol.
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down with ropes, before being dumped into the harbour by Black Lives Matters demonstrators on Sunday.
The 35 year-old World Champion has again used his platform to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
He wrote on his Instagram story: "Slave trader Edward Colston statute pulled down!!!
“Our country honoured a man who sold African slaves! All statues of racist men who made money from selling a human being should be torn down!”
He then posed the question, 'which one is next?' before challenging government officials to help make significant changes and 'implement the peaceful removal of these racist symbols'.
Hamilton continued: "Edward Colston was a monster who bought, sold, and traded Africans, human beings, and forced them into slavery until they died. Nobody who did this should be honoured. It was/is terrorism. Now. Then.
"He never should’ve had a statue. I’m proud of the activists and organizers in Bristol, in the United Kingdom, who tore this down.
"TEAR THEM ALL DOWN. Everywhere."