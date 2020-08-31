Pub giant launching own reduced prices scheme

By The Newsroom
7:28am, Mon 31 Aug 2020
Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is launching its own reduced prices scheme after the end of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

The move will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until November 11.

The cheaper prices will start on Tuesday, following the end of the Government’s drive to encourage people to eat out by subsidising meals during August.

The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry

Wetherspoon said prices on some of its meals and drinks will be cheaper than those available in takeaways.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.

“We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.

“Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s.”

