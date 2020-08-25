Protests in Wisconsin continue after unarmed black man is shot seven times in the back by police

Wisconsin has witnessed a second night of clashes, with buildings and cars set alight, following the police shooting of an unarmed black man on Sunday.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times as he went to a car and opened its door in the city of Kenosha. His three children were in the car at the time.

His father, also called Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun Times his son has 'eight holes” in his body and is paralysed from the waist down. It is unclear if the paralysis is permanent.

“What justified all those shots?” Blake’s father said. “What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

The violent protests were sparked by a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

It appears to show a man, who has since been identified by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, walking around his car with a number of police officers pointing guns at him.

Blake then opens the front door of the car and when reaching inside seven gunshots are heard.

A statement from the Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that Blake was in a ‘serious condition’.

After the shooting, Democrat Governor Evers said: "Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

He has since called up the National Guard to aid local police.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is already underway.

The incident comes after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis back in May.

Floyd died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes during his arrest for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder.