Protesters blockade two newspaper printing works

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) blockaded two of News Corporation’s major printing presses in a move to stop a range of papers reaching newsstands on Saturday.

More than 100 protesters used vehicles and bamboo lock-ons to block roads outside the printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, near Liverpool.

The presses print the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp’s titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times, as well as The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and the London Evening Standard.

Under a banner reading “Free the truth”, XR tweeted that it was using the disruption to expose the newspapers’ “failure to report on the climate & ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of truth to suit their own agendas”.

The group said it was planning to block routes out of the printing works throughout the night.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were on the scene at the Great Eastern Road in Waltham Cross, near the Broxbourne site.

They were “working to facilitate the rights of both the protesters and those affected by their presence”.

“Coverage in many of the newspapers printed here is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and on dozens of other issues,” the group said.

XR protesters also held a smaller demonstration near Motherwell aimed at disrupting the distribution of Saturday’s Scottish Sun newspaper.

Meanwhile, climate change protesters have been warned they risk a large fine if they fail to comply with coronavirus rules banning gatherings of more than 30 people.

The Met Police said risk assessments explaining how XR activists were minimising the possibility of Covid-19 transmission at a planned march in Westminster “did not meet the required standard”.

The force said XR’s latest round of demonstrations “pose a risk, not only to those involved, but to the wider public and communities of London”.

In an open letter to XR protesters on Friday, the Met said: “It is your responsibility to check the position and ensure you are not committing an offence by being involved in a large gathering.

“We urge anyone arranging a gathering to inform your local police. We all need to continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The climate action, which began on September 1, has so far led to more than 500 arrests.

On Saturday a procession of activists that set of from Brighton on foot a week ago is due to march the final stretch to Parliament.

They have been banned from taking a 20ft model boat named after teenage activist Greta Thunberg to the streets of Westminster.

On Friday Met Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolf warned the group not to take The Lightship Greta into an area stretching from Green Park to Lambeth.

She imposed an order under Section 12(3) of the Public Order Act 1986, saying: “I reasonably believe that the procession may result in serious disruption to the life of the community.”

The Lightship Greta features the words “Sound the alarm – Climate Emergency” on its side.