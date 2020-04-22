An Italian design firm has unveiled a new plane seat design that could be the future of air travel post-lockdown.

It consists of a hygiene screen between each seat and a new middle seat that would face backwards.

The screen called Glassafe is transparent and allows communication but will help stop spread the virus while travelling.

In economy class, the plastic screen would be around the passengers head on each seat and can be fitted onto existing economy seats.

Makers, Avio Interiors said: "Glassafe [creates] an isolated volume around the passenger in order to avoid or minimise contacts and interactions via air between passenger and passenger, so as to reduce the probability of contamination by viruses or other.

"The shield is shaped in such a way as to leave complete accessibility to the accessories normally installed on the back, such as tables, magazine pockets, coat hooks or other."

And the backward facing seat named 'Janus' after the two-face Roman god 'allows all three passengers to be separated with a shield made of transparent material that isolates them from each other, creating a protective barrier for everyone'.

The screens are yet to go through safety checks, but the firm claims they are ready to be produced.