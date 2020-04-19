A promised delivery of 84 tonnes of PPE for front-line workers has been delayed.

The shipment, which includes 400,000 surgical gowns, was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon. The reason for the delay is not yet known.

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work to ensure the shipment is delivered as soon as possible.”

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick set out details of the consignment at the daily Downing Street press conference on Saturday, describing it as a “very significant additional shipment”.

He said: “Supply in some areas, particularly gowns and certain types of masks and aprons, is in short supply at the moment and that must be an extremely anxious time for people working on the front line.

“But they should be assured that we are doing everything we can to correct this issue and to get them the equipment that they need.”

Health bosses said the shipment would provide only enough PPE to last “a few days”.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said it “may be enough to avert an absolute crisis over this weekend” but “it doesn’t solve the longer term problem”.

Responding to the delay, Mr Dickson said: “This is very serious and makes a difficult situation worse.

“It would have been better had the Government not made the announcement in the first place – we know shipments in this supply chain are unreliable and even when they do arrive they are not always what is expected.

“In future, the NHS will expect announcements when supplies have arrived not promises about what may or may not be delivered.”

He said it is likely some hospitals will now run out of gowns but added: “Everything that can be done will be done to protect patients and staff.

“We understand there are other potential sources of supply but – to be clear – nothing is guaranteed.

“There was already a loss of confidence and real anxiety across the NHS and care system around PPE supply – this will have been further eroded by what has happened this weekend.