Prominent figures who have tested positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19.

Here the PA news agency looks at some high-profile names who have also tested positive or suffered symptoms of a disease that “does not discriminate”.

– Donald and Melania Trump

The president and his wife were tested on October 1 after Hope Hicks, a senior aide to Mr Trump, tested positive. Hours later Mr Trump announced that he and Melania were also positive.

– Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital in April after testing positive. After his condition deteriorated sharply, he spent three nights in intensive care before making a recovery.

– Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian president tested positive in July, and spent several weeks in isolation until he returned a negative test.

– The Prince of Wales

Charles tested positive for Covid-19 on March 23 after experiencing mild symptoms.

The 71-year-old immediately went into self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative – but both have now returned to royal duties.

– Matt Hancock

The Health Secretary announced that he too had tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as the Prime Minister – March 27.

Mr Hancock returned to work after self-isolating for five days and has since led several press update briefings.

– Chris Whitty

Following the announcements by Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock, the Chief Medical Officer said that he had also displayed symptoms of coronavirus and would be self-isolating. He returned to work soon afterwards.

– Dominic Cummings

The Prime Minister’s top political adviser showed symptoms of Covid-19 and decided to self-isolate, Downing Street confirmed on March 30.

– Nadine Dorries

Ms Dorries was the first sitting Member of Parliament to test positive for Covid-19, revealing the news on March 11.

The Mid Bedfordshire Tory MP later said it took her seven days to “turn the corner” and begin to recover from the virus but she returned to work on March 24.

– Brexit negotiators

Both the UK and EU’s chief Brexit negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

– Princess Maria Teresa of Spain

Unlike her British royal counterpart, Spain’s Princess Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma did not survive her bout with Covid-19.

The 86-year-old became the first royal in the world to die from the virus on March 26 and her funeral was held in Madrid the following day.

– Sophie Trudeau

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive on March 12 after a trip to London. She was later given the all-clear.

– Celebrities

Celebrities to have been diagnosed with the virus include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hanks, Robert Pattinson, Jim Parsons, Mel Gibson, Andrea Bocelli, Bryan Cranston and Antonio Banderas.

Singer Pink revealed that she and her three-year-old son Jameson had battled the disease.

Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, died after being diagnosed with the illness.

Manchester City football club manager Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother died after contracting the virus, while West Ham manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are currently in isolation after testing positive.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive but recovered, while various players from several Premier League sides have self-isolated as a precaution.