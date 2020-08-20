Probe into death of woman trapped under boat on river

The death of a woman who got trapped under a boat in a river in Great Yarmouth is being looked at by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Norfolk Police said the woman, in her 30s and from London, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday after reportedly falling from a boat into the water.

A police investigation to establish what happened is ongoing.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has not begun an investigation but is liaising closely with police and conducting a preliminary assessment to determine whether a marine casualty probe is appropriate, a source said.

Norfolk Police were called to the River Bure near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station just before 1.35pm on Wednesday, and emergency efforts appeared to focus on a 42ft holiday hire boat called Diamond Emblem.

The boat, which bears the logo of Ferry Marina, a boating and riverside holiday firm based in Horning, Norfolk, remained moored in the river on Thursday morning with nobody on board.

Ferry Marina’s website describes the Broads holiday cruiser Diamond Emblem as: “The dazzling damsel of our fleet featuring the highest capacity for passengers.

“The sleek design boasts an enormous sun deck and ample quarters for a total of 10 people.”

It can be hired for a week from £1,094, the website said.

The firm has not responded to requests for comment.

Broads Authority chief executive John Packman said: “Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the woman’s family, who are being supported by specialist services.

“The incident is being investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and the police, who will release further details in due course.

“For now we are focusing on supporting our staff who were first on the scene and who dealt with this emergency with calm professionalism, as well as reassuring and supporting those visitors on the River Bure who witnessed the incident.

“We would like to thank the coastguard, emergency services and the local community including boat yards, businesses and contractors who all worked together to ensure other river users were safe and given clear instruction whilst the situation was being managed.

“Fatalities on the Broads are a very rare occurrence and the authority, in partnership with the coastguard and local emergency services have robust safety systems in place.

“These measures ensure that many thousands of visitors have an enjoyable and safe experience in the Broads National Park.”

Norfolk Police said a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.