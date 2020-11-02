Probe after inmate dies at Belmarsh high-security prison

HMP Belmarsh Prison
HMP Belmarsh Prison - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
17:32pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An investigation has been launched after an inmate died at Belmarsh prison.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed a prisoner had died on Monday and an investigation was under way.

Stella Moris, the partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, spoke out about the incident.

Julian Assange extradition - (Copyright PA Wire)

She said the man was being held on the same wing Assange in the high-security jail in south-east London and they were friends.

In a post on Twitter she claimed the man was a Brazilian named Manoel Santos, who had lived in the UK for 20 years and had been served with a deportation notice by the Home Office.

She added: “Julian wants to express his condolences to Manoel’s friends and family.

“Julian tells me Manoel was an excellent tenor.

Julian Assange extradition - (Copyright PA Wire)

“He helped Julian read letters in Portuguese, and he was a friend.

“He feared deportation to Brazil after 20 years, being gay put him at risk where he was from.”

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: “The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed following a death in custody at HMP Belmarsh on 2 November.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Sign up to our newsletter

Prisons

PA