When lockdown measures are relaxed private schools could be reopened before the state sector due to the larger amount of space, experts have suggested.

It is understood that certain social-distancing measures will remain in place as educational establishments welcome students back and the smaller class sizes and larger grounds, will make this much easier for fee-paying schools.

Dr Martin Stephen, a former chairman of the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference told the Telegraph: "By and large the money they have extravagantly spent over the past 20 years has not gone into classrooms, it has gone into building sports halls and theatres.

"For a period of time you can see a situation where sport ceases to exist and that would also apply to music and theatre.

"Instead, teaching could take place in the sports hall, in the theatre and in the concert hall, he added.

However, an academy principal in Bedford, Stuart Lock, said: “The first thing we need to accept if we come to reopen schools is any level of social distancing is nigh on impossible."