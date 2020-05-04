Privacy concerns remain over contact-tracing app, Amnesty International UK says

The UK public’s right to privacy could become “another casualty” of coronavirus through the use of a contact-tracing app, Amnesty International UK has warned.

The Government is to begin testing its Covid-19 contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week.

It uses Bluetooth to track and trace contact between users – alerting people if someone they interacted with has displayed symptoms or tested positive for the virus.

However, privacy concerns have been raised over the centralised approach the NHS app takes – which sees contact data from app users shared with the NHS and a central database if a user declares they have symptoms.

NHSX, the app’s developer, has insisted the NHS and the app asks only for the first half of a user’s postcode, all data in the app is anonymous and does not leave a user’s phone until they volunteer to share it with the NHS.

However, Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen said the Government should be looking at decentralised app models – where contact-tracing data stays on a user’s device.

“We’re extremely concerned that the Government may be planning to route private data through a central database, opening the door to pervasive state surveillance and privacy infringement, with potentially discriminatory effects,” she said.

“Ministers should instead be examining decentralised, privacy-preserving models such as those many European governments are pursuing.

“In these extraordinary times, contact-tracing apps and other technology could potentially be useful tools in responding to Covid-19, but our privacy and rights must not become another casualty of the virus.

“Contact-tracing apps must always be voluntary and without incentives or penalties.”