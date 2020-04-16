Princess Sofia of Sweden has started working as a hospital healthcare assistant in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35 year-old Royal took a three-day medical course at the Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm.

The director of the Information and Press Department at the Royal Court, Margaretha Thorgren, said Sofia wanted to make a voluntary contribution.

The former model and reality TV star became a member of the Swedish royal family when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015.

Sweden is currently the only European country not to be on lockdown as citizens are told to take 'individual responsibility' to slow the spread of the virus.