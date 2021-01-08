Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying in Norfolk during lockdown
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to remain in their Norfolk home during the lockdown rather than return to Kensington Palace.
The Cambridges have been at Anmer Hall since Christmas and their children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, will continue to be homeschooled, according to the Mirror.
George and Charlotte didn’t return to their school Thomas’ Battersea on Monday, despite the rest of the nation doing so before Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown and shut down schools less than 24 hours later.
William and Kate are planning to support charities and businesses throughout the lockdown, which is expected to be in place until at least mid-February.
A royal source told the Mirror: “The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis.”
The pair homeschooled George and Charlotte in the country’s first lockdown in March and have previously spoken about the ‘challenges’ they faced.
Kate told BBC’s Tina Daheley: “We’ve had lots of home-schooling, which is challenging. We’ve kept to a pretty strict routine here at home. That’s massively helped us all actually.”
The family will now also be preparing to celebrate the Duchess’ 39th birthday on January 9.