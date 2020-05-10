Prince Harry has praised the work of those involved with the Invictus Games after the opening ceremony due to take place this weekend was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Harry was the founder of the event back in 2014 and has been a major part of each edition up until now.

But the pandemic sweeping the globe has led to the 2020 Invictus Games being postponed, with organisers now looking towards the 2021 edition.

And while Harry is aware everyone is being ‘dramatically’ affected by the COVID-19 crisis, he offered up some words of positivity for those involved in putting on the multi-sport event for services personnel and veterans.

He said: “As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague.

”Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.

"The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope that all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time.

