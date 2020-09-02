Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with streaming site Netflix.

The deal will see them make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming, The New York Times reports.

The pair have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and will produce their content through it.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief executive.

This is not the first work the couple have embarked on since stepping away from royal duties in March as Markle narrated Disney Plus docu-series Elephants, which was released in April.

Meanwhile, Harry has appeared in a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games called Rising Phoenix, which aired on August 26.

And back in January, Harry was seen talking up his wife’s voiceover skills to Disney chief Bob Iger, reportedly saying: "You do know she does voiceovers?", before later adding: "You seem surprised. She's really interested."

In addition, he announced last year he would work with Oprah Winfrey on an Apple TV+ docu-series on mental health.

To make their transition into Hollywood easier, the couple signed with the Harry Walker Agency in June, the same agency that represents the Obamas and the Clintons.

They have booked multiple public speaking events for Markle, which she is said to have done for free.

If they wanted to pocket money, experts have said they stand to make up to $500,000 per single appearance.

The news comes after it was announced this week the couple have bought a permanent home in Santa Barbara, worth a reported $14 million.