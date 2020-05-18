Priest in Detroit goes viral for blessing churchgoers using water pistol to maintain social distancing
A Roman Catholic priest in Detroit has gone viral after photos emerged of him blessing churchgoers with a water gun to maintain social distancing.
Reverend Timothy Pelc shot water into car windows as churchgoers pulled up by the steps outside the Michigan church during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 70 year-old wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves, in the photos posted on Facebook by St Ambrose Church.
Pelc told BuzzFeed News: "The original idea was to do something for the kids of the parish.
“They were about ready to have an Easter unlike any of their past, so I thought, what can we still do that would observe all the protocols of social distancing?”
The idea was to find a way to continue traditions of blessing Easter baskets during the ongoing crisis.
And people have been Photoshopping and creating memes of the images online which has helped lift spirits.
The Ambrose Parish wrote on their Facebook page: “It’s an internet law: once a post or photo about you goes viral, you must end up in a meme. Now it’s happened to Fr. Tim, who wowed the world with his unique holy water squirt gun, blessing food on Holy Saturday. Now he stars in some pretty clever memes.”