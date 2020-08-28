Price of European city breaks down by ‘up to a quarter’

The cost of European city breaks in destinations exempt from the UK Government’s quarantine rules has plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.

Analysis by Post Office Travel Money found that food and drink, local transport, sightseeing and accommodation is cheaper in 22 out of 24 locations compared with when the crisis began in March.

The largest price fall is in Dublin, down 26%.

There is plenty of choice

Italian cities also saw large reductions, including in Rome (-20%), Milan (-18%) and Verona (-18%).

The overall cheapest destination for a city break out of the locations analysed is Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine typically costs £47.95, a 48-hour travel card costs £7.33, and two nights in three-star accommodation costs £78.

Eastern European cities took seven of the top 10 cheapest spots for the cheapest locations in the research, but Portugal’s Lisbon and Porto took fourth and fifth place respectively.

A key factor in the price falls has been the lack of demand for hotel rooms resulting in more competition and lower rates.

People kayak on the river Liffey in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)

Average accommodation costs have plunged by more than a fifth in a dozen cities, led by Dublin, Belfast and Rome.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “This year’s report reveals that there is plenty of choice across Europe in cities that offer great value.

“Prices compare very well with those a year ago, partly because sterling is stronger than in late summer 2019 but more notably because of the falls in hotel prices caused by greater availability after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We have chosen to feature only those cities currently excluded from quarantine restrictions but we urge people planning trips to watch FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advice carefully before booking their holiday.”