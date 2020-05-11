Pret to sell coffee via Amazon from next week

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger has launched its first supermarket offering, with three different coffees on sale at Amazon, and is looking at selling more products away from its stores.

The company reopened more than 100 stores for takeaway and delivery on Monday and follows in the footsteps of Starbucks and Costa which both sell coffee in supermarkets already.

The new products will be available from next week and comes as lockdown forces households into making their own coffee, with coffee shops either shut or slowly reopening for takeaways.

Pret moved into coffee after first selling sandwiches. The price point for its hot drinks are slightly lower than competitors, although it is best known for its freshly-made food.

In a statement, Pret said: “This move marks the beginning of wider retail offering planned by Pret, with additional products under development for future release.”

The three coffees include Pret’s house blend of coffee beans from Peru, Honduras, Sumatra and Ethiopia – sold pre-grounded or as whole beans, and a single origin coffee from Peru.

According to the chain, prior to lockdown, Pret sold 80 million cups of the coffee a year.

