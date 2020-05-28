Pret A Manger – which stores will be open from June 1?
Pret has announced plans to have more than 300 stores open across the country for takeaway and deliveries via online apps.
Around 200 will be added to the 100 already operating and customers will be expected to maintain social distancing.
For those after their coffee or sandwich fix, here is the full list of stores to open on June 1:
LONDON
Albemarle Street
Aldgate East Tube
America Square
Argyll Street
Baker Street Tube Station
Baker Street, 120
Bankside
Barbican
Basinghall Street
Bethnal Green Road, 121
Bishopsgate 55
Blackfriars Road, 240
Blackfriars Road,157-168
Blackfriars Station Petit Pret
Borough High Street, 167
Borough High Street, 51
Bow Lane, 49-52
Broadgate
Bromley High Street
Brompton Road
Buckingham Palace Road
Camden High St, 157
Camden High Street, 231
Canary Wharf, Canada Place
Canary Wharf, Tower
Canary Wharf, Westferry
Cannon Street, 52-54
Caxton Street
Chancery Lane
Chiswell Street
City Road, 17
Conduit Street
Cullum Street
Duke of York
Earls Court Station
Eastcheap, 19
Euston Road
Farringdon Road, 95
Farringdon Street
Fenchurch Avenue
Fenchurch Street, 63
Fetter Lane, 110
Finsbury Park
Finchley Road
Fleet Street, 143
Frith Street, 35
Goswell Road
Gray’s Inn Road
Great Peter Street
Great Tower Street
Gresham Street
Grosvenor Place
Hammersmith Road
Hammersmith Station (H&C Line)
Hanover Square
Hanover Street
Harrow, St Anns Road
Hatton Garden
High Holborn, 125
High Holborn, 280
High Holborn, 319
Holborn Circus
Holborn Viaduct, 11-13
Holland Park
Holloway Road
Houndsditch
Kentish Town
Kings Cross Station
Kings Cross Station PetitPret
Kings Cross Station, Kiosk
Kingston Market Place
Kingston Station
Kingsway
Leather Lane, 8B
Liverpool Street Station
London Bridge Station
London Wall, 165-166
London, George Street
London, Union Street
Long Acre
Lower Regent Street, 2
Ludgate Hill
Mansell Street
Marylebone Station
More London, 7
Mornington Crescent
Mortimer Street
New Bridge Street
New Oxford Street, 64 -68
Orchard Street
Oxford Street, Rathbone Place
Paddington Station Platform 12
Paddington Station, Platform 1
Paddington, Sheldon Square
Pall Mall East, 5
Piccadilly, 163
Piccadilly, 81
Queen Street, 90
Queen Victoria Street
Regent Place
Riverside
Ropemaker Street
Royal Festival Hall
Russell Square, 73
Shaftesbury Avenue, 117
Shelton Street
Shoreditch High Street, 128
Soho
South Kensington tube
Spitalfields
St Botolph
St Christopher’s Place
St John Street, 182
St John Street, 3-5
St John Street, 402
St Mary Axe
St Pancras, Kiosk
Stamford Street
Stoney Street
Strand, 120
Strand, 190
Strand, 217
Strand, 87-88
Stratford International Quarter
Tavistock Square
Theobalds Road
Thomas More Square
Tottenham Court Road Tube
Tottenham Court Road, 100
Tottenham Court Road, 237
Tottenham Court Road, 67
Trafalgar Square North
Trafalgar Square South
Triton Square
Uxbridge, The Pavilions
Vauxhall Bridge Road, 40
Verde, Bressenden Place
Vere Street
Victoria Coach Station
Victoria Place
Victoria Station
Victoria Station, Petit Pret
Victoria Street, 173
Victoria Street, 95
Villiers Street
Walthamstow
Wardour Street
Waterloo Station
Westminster Bridge Road
Whitecross Street
Whitehall
Wilton Road
Wood Green
OUTSIDE LONDON
Bath, Southgate Centre
Birmingham Brindley Place
Birmingham Newhall Street
Birmingham, New Street Station
Bournemouth
Brighton Station
Bristol, Queens Road
Cambridge, Market Street
Chelmsford
Cheltenham High Street
Edinburgh, Castle Street
Edinburgh, Hanover Street
Edinburgh, Lothian Road
Edinburgh, Princes Street
Edinburgh, Waverley Station
Exeter High Street
Glasgow, Central Station
Glasgow, Gordon Street
Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street
Leeds Station
Leeds, Infirmary Street
Liverpool, Derby Square
Liverpool, Paradise Street
Manchester, Media City
Manchester, Oxford Street
Manchester, Piccadilly Station
Manchester, Portland Street
Manchester, Spinningfields
Manchester, University Square
Milton Keynes Station
Newcastle, Northumberland St
Norwich, Haymarket
Nottingham, High Street
Oxford, Cornmarket 26-27
Reading, The Oracle Centre
St Andrews
Staines
Epsom High Street
Guildford
Woking
University of Warwick
Watford
Horsham
Winchester High Street
Winchester House
Windsor
York, Parliament Street