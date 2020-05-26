Donald Trump has threatened to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state can’t guarantee 'full attendance'.

The convention, where the President will formally accept his party’s nomination for a second term, is due to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24-27.

But on Monday, Trump threatened to move the event if North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was 'unable to guarantee' that the arena could be filled.

He said on Twitter: “I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed…

"…full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being....

"...made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...

“...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

North Carolina is currently in phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan and gatherings are currently limited to ten people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

A statement from Cooper’s spokesperson said: "State officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte.

“North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety."