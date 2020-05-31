President Trump to postpone G7 summit and describes it as an ‘outdated group of countries’
President Donald Trump has criticised the G7 group as ’outdated’ amid plans to postpone this year’s summit meeting.
As well as the United States, the G7 group consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.
And Trump, who is hoping Russia, South Korea, Australia and India will also be present at the meeting, is not happy with the current crop of seven nations.
He said: "I don't feel that... it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries."
The summit is scheduled to take place via video call at the end of June, but it is now believed that the 73-year-old is set to delay talks until September.
Trump came out last week and proposed the idea of a meeting at The White House, an offer which was rejected by German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid coronavirus fears.
The US has been by far the worst-hit country during the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1.8 million confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also had conversations with Donald Trump and agreed with him ’on the importance of convening the G7 in person in the near future’.