President Trump has revealed he ‘knows’ the situation regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health.

Rumours have been circulating over the past week about the condition of Jong-un, but no official update has been given.

But Trump insists he is aware of what has happened and believes the media and public will also be informed ‘in the not too distant future’.

The US President also took the time to speak about his efforts to shore relations up with North Korea, saying he believes the USA would be at war if it wasn't for his skills in diplomacy.