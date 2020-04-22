President Trump has announced a 60-day ban on people seeking to live and work in America permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after he vowed to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the United States, but he has confirmed that this will only apply to people pursuing green cards.

He said the executive order is being written and that it is likely to be signed today, and will be reviewed at the end of that period to decide if it should be renewed.

My Trump said at yesterday's briefing: "By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens.

"It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad. We must first take care of the American workers."

However the president didn't confirm if it would apply to immediate family members who are citizens or already have permanent residency.

He said the economy would determine whether the order will be extended or not, as more than 20 million Americans have lost their jobs during the crisis.

He added: "I think I will have a very easy decision to make. I hope that the economy is going to be great by that time, but we'll see."

According to a 2018 report from the US Senate, nearly one million green cards are issued in the US, with roughly 70 per cent going to those with relatives living in the US.