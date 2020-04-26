President Donald Trump cancelled his daily coronavirus briefing last night after saying they are ‘not worth the time or effort’.

After a busy week in the White House, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday evening to complain that the ‘Lamestream Media’ ask nothing but ‘hostile questions’.

He wrote: “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

He also went on a rant to confirm that he never called the coronavirus pandemic a ‘hoax' during a rally in South Carolina.

He added: “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!”

Over recent weeks, instead of using the daily briefings to update the country on the virus' status, he has often used the opportunity to boast about his achievements against the outbreak, with briefings lasting sometimes up to two hours.

The White House has since shared their concern with Trump that perhaps his briefings are hurting his campaign and that he should only appear if special announcements need to be made.

At Thursday's briefing, Trump took the nation by surprise with his bizarre comments suggesting disinfectant could be injected as a potential cure for the virus.

He turned to US coronavirus doctor Deborah Birx for apparent support, but she only told Fox News afterwards: "When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud.

“And so, that's the dialogue he was having. I think he just saw the information at the time, immediately before the press conference, and he was still digesting the information.”

The doctor was then significantly absent from the podium at the next briefing.

Trump defended his bizarre comments and said he had asked the question sarcastically to reporters ‘just to see what would happen’.