President Trump allowed on Twitter again after temporary lockout
President Trump has been allowed back on Twitter after being locked out of his account for 12 hours.
Twitter has said they will ban Trump ‘permanently’ if he violates its rules again.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted several messages that were in violation of Twitter’s Civic Integrity policy. The social media giant has confirmed that these tweets have since been removed and Trump is free to tweet again.
Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump indefinitely due to the rioting that occurred at Capitol Hill, which his comments were deemed to have incited.
The suspension will be reviewed after January 20, when Joe Biden becomes President of the United States.
"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.
It was confirmed by Congress on Thursday that Joe Biden would be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.
Biden secured victory in the election by amassing 306 electoral college votes, 36 more than the 270 required to win.