A mother who battled breast cancer and then contracted coronavirus while pregnant, has said her four year-old son, who has Down's syndrome, inspires her to keep going.

Sally Nuza was diagnosed with cancer when she was seven months pregnant with her second son and contracted coronavirus just one month after the start of her chemotherapy treatment.

“I think actually it's my sons who keep me going. They are such incredible fighters. Jack has Down's syndrome. He's had medical interventions for about two years and is the most positive and relaxed child you will ever meet,” she said on Good Morning Britain.

“He was my first child and when it came to my second, he had to survive with me through cancer and coronavirus and is a perfectly healthy baby. So I just concentrate on them really.”

Sally added she and her partner were struggling to conceive and described her second pregnancy as a ‘miracle’.

"It's been a struggle for us to get pregnant. So to be able to get pregnant a second time was a miracle.

"It was scary obviously, but I think I only had stage two cancer so that's really positive. So while it was scary, it was a question of how to handle it and all the things I had to do to get on with it.

Related videos

“That night I felt a little bit cosmically picked on, but I had practically no symptoms and assumed I would just sail through it - but that wasn’t the case.”

She also described being so close to death as ‘terrifying’.

“The week that was particularly bad with the coronavirus, the only thing I could do was take the next breath, it was terrifying.”

GMB producers then surprised Sally with a link-up to the two NHS doctors who have been caring for her in recent weeks.

She referred to oncologist Dr Ruth Davies and obstetrician Dr Helen Walker as her ‘angels’ who saved her life.

Dr Walker commended Sally's attitude throughout her turmoil. She said: "Right from the first day, she was really positive.