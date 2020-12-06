Post-Brexit trade talks in final few days, minister warns

A breakthrough is needed in the “next few days” if talks with the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal are to succeed, a senior Government minister has warned.

Negotiations were resuming in Brussels on Sunday after Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ordered a push to try to overcome the remaining differences.

The two leaders – who spoke for over an hour on Saturday in an attempt to break the stalemate – are due to hold a further phone call on Monday evening to assess whether an agreement is possible.

Environment Secretary George Eustice however warned the talks were in a “very difficult position” after what he said had been a series of “setbacks”.

He accused the EU of introducing “a whole load of additional demands” late in the day and insisting on “ludicrous” conditions on future fishing rights.

“It is in a very difficult position – there is no point denying that,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

“We will continue to work on these negotiations until there is no point doing so any further but there is no point denying that what happened late last week was a setback.”

Speaking later on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show he added: “I think we probably are now in the final few days in terms of deciding whether there can be an agreement.

“Of course if the ambience warms up again and actually great progress is made and it is just about sorting out the detail, then you can always find more time, you can always extend.

“But I think unless we can resolve these quite fundamental divergences at the moment then we are going to have to take a position in the next few days.”

With time rapidly running out before the Brexit transition period concludes at the end of the month, the chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are meeting in a last-ditch attempt to resolve the remaining issues.

This is the final throw of the dice

In a joint statement following their call, Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen acknowledged “significant differences” remained on fishing rights, competition rules and the mechanisms for resolving disputes.

“Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved,” they said.

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved.”

Ahead of the meeting however, British sources warned there was no guarantee they would succeed.

“This is the final throw of the dice,” said one UK source close to the negotiations.

“There is a fair deal to be done that works for both sides, but this will only happen if the EU is willing to respect the fundamental principles of sovereignty and control.”

Mr Eustice said that if there was to be an agreement the EU needed to accept that they were dealing with the UK as “sovereign equals”.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen (PA Wire)

On the vexed issue of fisheries, he said the UK was prepared to offer a multi-annual deal of up to three years but the EU was insisting on access to British waters for its fishers “in perpetuity”.

“We would be the only country in the entire world that could agree that so such a suggestion really is quite ludicrous and not consistent with international law,” he said.

Mr Eustice also confirmed that Government is going ahead with plans to bring back to the Commons legislation enabling it to override elements of Mr Johnson’s “divorce” settlement with Brussels in breach of international law.

It means that on Monday – when Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen are due to be speaking – MPs will vote on whether to overturn amendments by the House of Lords which removed the provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill relating to the Irish border.

MPs will then go on later in the week to consider the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill which contains further similar provisions.

The legislation has infuriated the EU and – if it is passed – could further sour the mood in the negotiations making a deal harder to reach.

However Mr Eustice said: “These clauses are very important, particularly in the event that we leave without an agreement.

“It is absolutely crucial that the UK Government has the powers to provide the legal clarity and the legal certainty that business will require at that point.”