Police trawling fields for missing teenager after parents charged with murder

Bernadette Walker
Bernadette Walker - (Copyright PA Media)
By The Newsroom
17:07pm, Tue 15 Sep 2020
Police are scouring an area of countryside in Lincolnshire in the search for a missing teenage girl whose parents have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing by her parents on July 21 after she had not been seen for three days, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a “no-body” murder investigation on Friday and her mother and father were charged with murder on Monday.

Police search a site in Cowbit, Lincolnshire - (Copyright PA Wire)

On Tuesday, officers trawled fields and ditches near the village of Cowbit in Lincolnshire, around 15 miles north of Peterborough, as searches for Bernadette continued.

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on Wednesday.

