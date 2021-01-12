Police raid Covid super-spreader party in Los Angeles and make 200 arrests

By Dylan Terry
17:09pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
A party in Los Angeles is being dubbed a ‘superspreader’ after it was raided by police and shut down in a bid to control the transmission of coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Police Department put an end to the ‘swingers convention’, with more than 200 people arrested.

It is currently illegal for mass gatherings to take place due to restrictions in place in California and most other states across America.

More than 23 million people have now contracted the virus in the US, with 385,000 deaths recorded as of Tuesday.

