Police probe death of man at castle after ‘altercation with two youths’

Detectives are probing the death of a man in his 60s at a 15th century medieval castle in Kent.

The victim – who has not been identified – was reportedly involved in an altercation with two youths near a lake in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford on Thursday.

The tragic incident came after local residents expressed concerns over anti-social behaviour, with one saying: “Something like this was coming.”

Detectives have so far declined to publicly declare a murder investigation.

Officers and paramedics were called to the grounds at 5.21pm and a man later died at the scene, Kent Police said.

A spokesman said on Thursday night: “It was reported that rocks were being thrown.”

Joggers and walkers accustomed to enjoying the countryside around the castle in Eynsford instead found large areas still cordoned off on Friday morning as detectives carried out investigations.

In an updated statement on Friday afternoon, Kent Police said: “It is reported he may have been involved in an altercation with two boys or teenagers near to a lake within in the grounds, prior to his death.

“Investigators are appealing for information from anybody who was in the area, including dog walkers, anglers and golfers, who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm.”

Detectives are keen to get hold of video that might help them track down any culprits or establish what happened.

They are asking for footage from any vehicles that travelled along Castle Road or Shoreham Road, and any cyclists or joggers in the area between 12pm and 7pm on Thursday.

Lullingstone Castle is a 15th century manor house which overlooks a stunning 15-acre lake and has been home to the same family since it was built.

Its extensive grounds have been visited by royalty including Henry VIII and Queen Anne.

It has been featured in TV series as well as being popular walking spot with local residents.

The level of anti-social behaviour in and around the villages has become a joke and there isn’t a policeman in sight until it is too late

But there have been concerns in the community over anti-social behaviour in surrounding villages and a lack of police presence.

Writing to local Tory MP Laura Trott on her Facebook page, Stephen Jury said: “Something needs to be done!

“The level of anti-social behaviour in and around the villages has become a joke and there isn’t a policeman in sight until it is too late!

“There have been several instances over the last week or so.

“Why does it take the death of an innocent man for something to be done? I just feel for that poor man’s family but something like this was coming!”

I am speaking with the police and the local councillors ... and I will raise your concerns regarding rising anti-social behaviour as a matter of urgency

Ms Trott, who became MP for Sevenoaks in December’s election, said: “All our thoughts go to the victim’s family and loved ones at this time.

“I am speaking with the police and the local councillors this morning and I will raise your concerns regarding rising anti-social behaviour as a matter of urgency.

“This is something a few constituents have also emailed me about and I am very concerned by the reports.”

She called for anyone with information to get in touch with police urgently.

Lullingstone Castle officials declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127.

Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org