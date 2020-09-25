Police officer shot dead inside south London custody centre
9:03am, Fri 25 Sep 2020
A police officer has been shot dead inside a south London custody.
The custody sergeant was killed and the suspect then turned the gun on themselves, according to the Evening Standard.
It is believed the prisoner was being booked in for possession of ammunition at around 2am.
A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene at Croydon Custody Centre, say the Met and was later taken to hospital.
Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends."