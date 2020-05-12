Police officer to face court over murder of woman found in pub car park

A police officer will go before a court charged with murder following the death of a woman near Bournemouth.

Officers were called to the car park of the Horns Inn in Christchurch Road, West Parley, on Saturday afternoon after the ambulance service reported two people needed medical assistance.

Claire Parry, 41, from Bournemouth, was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.

Timothy Brehmer, 41, a constable with Dorset Police, who was said to be known to the victim, was arrested at the scene of the incident and taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to injuries to his arms. He was later released.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder following Mrs Parry’s death.

Brehmer was charged with murder on Monday and will appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Tuesday.

He was not on duty at the time of the incident, but Dorset Police said due to his occupation and the seriousness of the charge, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan said: “We have kept the family of Mrs Parry updated throughout the investigation and family liaison officers continue to support them. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“It is important to stress that it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment any further ahead of the court process. It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.”