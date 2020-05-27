Police find £1m cash in suspect’s home after stopping his car
Police searching a man’s home after stopping his car have found £1 million in cash.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Venice, a squad set up to stop moped crime, stopped the suspect in a car park in north London on Tuesday.
They found £12,000 cash in the car, and the 31-year-old was unable to explain why he had so much money, the force said.
Officers then went to his home in Haringey, north London, and found nearly £1 million in banknotes stuffed into shoe boxes and bags, along with a number of passports.
Detective Chief Inspector Shaun White, who leads Operation Venice, said: “There is no justifiable reason for this much cash not being kept in a bank account, unless it has been sourced from ill-gotten activities involving criminality.”