Police dealing with incident aboard vessel off coast of Isle of Wight amid hijacking bid reports

Police said they are dealing with an incident on a vessel off the Isle of Wight
Police said they are dealing with an incident on a vessel off the Isle of Wight - (Copyright PA Archive)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:10pm, Sun 25 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police have confirmed an incident on board a vessel off the Isle of Wight following reports of an attempted hijacking of an oil tanker.

The incident is reported to have taken place aboard the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight.

“We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sea

Tanker

PA