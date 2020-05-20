Podcast host Joe Rogan lands ’$100m deal’ with Spotify
Podcast host Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with streaming site Spotify.
’The Joe Rogan Experience’ is currently streamed on YouTube but Rogan will now produce his podcast with Spotify from September 1, the two parties confirmed on Tuesday.
The deal is worth $100m according to a source at the Wall Street Journal.
Rogan, who is also an actor and a commentator for the UFC, said of the deal: “It will be the exact same show. I am not going be an employee of Spotify, we’re gonna be working with the same crew doing the exact same show…nothing else will change.
"We’re very excited to begin this new chapter of the JRE and we hope you’re there when we cross over.”
Spotify confirmed the podcast will remain free for listeners.
In a press release, the company said: “Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform’s more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture’s leading voices.
“By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world’s leading audio platform.”